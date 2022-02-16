Sloth saved from live power line by clinging onto broom in Colombia

A cute sloth was rescued after climbing up an electrical pole in Colombia’s Antioquia province.

EPM employee Victor Hugo Lopez climbed up on the post and reached out to the sloth, who at first was fearful and kept moving further away from him.

The sloth finally came to its senses when Lopez spoke to it in a soothing voice and grabbed onto a broom held out by Lopez.

In a dramatic 20-minute operation, the fortunate sloth was carefully brought down from the electrical cables and released back into the wild with no injuries.

Sign up to our newsletters here