Mother gives birth to child believed to be UK’s smallest premature baby

A mother has given birth to a premature baby believed to be the UK's smallest in 20 years.

Ellie Paton, 17, was warned her child Hannah might not survive due to her tiny size after she had a C-section at 25 weeks.

The tiny tot, who weighed just 11oz at birth, is thought to be the smallest to survive in the UK in the past two decades and was given a 20 per cent chance of pulling through by doctors.

Hannah, now in an incubator, was born on 30 December 2021, despite a due date of April 2022.

