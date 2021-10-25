This is the cute moment a smart monkey uses her owner's iPad with utmost interest.

Footage emanating from Cypress, Texas shows a female Brown-Tufted Capuchin Monkey, messing around with the app icons on the home screen.

The filmer, Robert Williams said: "Capuchins have the IQ of 2-3-year-old children and Sasha has been with me since she was two weeks old."

He continued: "She has always been attracted to electronics such as the iPad, iPhone, and computers. In this video, my iPad was sitting on the car seat when Sasha opened it and began using it as only she can do."