Car narrowly avoids crashing into pulled-over van on smart motorway

The widow of a man killed on a smart motorway has hit out after video footage emerged of a terrifying near-miss on the same stretch of road where he lost his life.

Claire Mercer’s husband Jason died alongside Alexandru Murgeanu after a bump on the M1 near Sheffield in 2019.

The terrifying recording shows a vehicle driving on the M1 at night with a car being seen swerving a parked van at the last minute.

Claire said only the fact that it was late at night and the road was quiet meant there were no fatalities.

