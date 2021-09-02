‘Smart shirt’ that can monitor your heart rate developed by researchers

Researchers at Rice University in Texas have developed a shirt that can monitor your heart rate and even give an ECG that is more accurate than the regular method.

Scientists at the university used nanotube fibres sewn into a tightly fitted shirt in order to achieve the impressive results and get such accurate readings.

The results could change the future of smart tech and gym wear going forward, with those that conducted the study saying the fibres they used are washable, comfortable and far less likely to break than ordinary metal wires.