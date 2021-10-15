A man called 999 to ask police to remove a ‘putrid’ chicken from a fridge after Tesco refused to help.

Thames Valley Police released the audio recording of the emergency call as part of their #ThinkBeforeYouDial campaign.

In the two-minute call, he said: “I bought a chicken yesterday from Tesco. I put it straight in the fridge without opening the bag.I opened it and the smell from it is absolutely disgusting. It’s putrid.”

Despite being repeatedly told the matter was between him and the supermarket, he continued to ask for help - tying up a 999 call handler for more than two minutes.