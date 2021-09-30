A female snail lays dozens of tiny eggs while defying gravity by hanging upside down from a fish tank.

The quirky gastropod, known as a “mystery snail”, generally lives underwater but attaches itself to the top of the tank with its slimy feet.

Dozens of little snail eggs pop out of its shell as it hangs above the top of the water and slowly move to the creatures bottom.

The unusual behaviour was filmed by snail lover Jana Lovely-Saylor inside her home in Washington.

“This is an uncommon practice as they are usually laid on the sides,” Jana said.