A wildlife catcher in Australia faced many people's greatest fear head-on as he was called to remove a huge snake from a bedroom, only to find a giant spider crawling on the wall too.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers arrived at a house in Queensland to deal with a seven-foot carpet python but quickly noticed the snake wasn't the only unwelcome inhabitant.

He described the job as a "horror movie" but successfully removed both the huntsman spider and the python with the help of a colleague - and his hat.

