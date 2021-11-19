A baby has gone viral online after she was filmed snowboarding in China at just 11 months old. In the clip, Wang Yuji can be seen going down a slope in Chongli, Hebei province, before her father stops her from colliding with a fence. Asked if she wanted to go again, Yuji replies: “Yeah.” Speaking to GlobaLink, her mother said: “She was not scared during her first time on snow. She was able to stay balanced and slide downhill slowly.”