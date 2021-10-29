Nasa has shared stunning footage of a solar flare shooting material into space as a sun storm threatens to cause disruption back on Earth ahead of Halloween .

Solar flares can cause radio blackouts on Earth – and the US’s Space Weather Prediction Center has warned of a strong geomagnetic storm that could hit Earth on Saturday (30 October).

The solar flare that occurred on Thursday was classed as an X-1 class flare, which is part of the strongest class of flares although larger have been recorded in the past.