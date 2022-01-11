Former soldier builds castle in Wales as 'escape' from PTSD

A former soldier has built a castle in south Wales as an “escape” from his PTSD and a place of retreat for other veterans.

Mike Allen served with the Royal Welsh regiment until 2014 and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned finding he wanted to live on his own away from society.

To combat his mental health he built a castle at Mynyddislwyn that has attracted 2,500 visitors.

Allen said: “They can go through large stories with a lot more ease when they are up there because the surroundings are so peaceful”.

