Meteor makes loud boom as it travels across Utah sky

A loud “boom” was heard across Utah after a meteor shot across the sky.

The sound which is thought to have been caused by the streaking meteor was heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday morning, August 13.

Scott Boekweg’s home security footage captured the meteor’s loud boom echoing as it travelled over Salt Lake City.

Snowbasin Resort’s web cam captured the moment the fast moving meteoroids soared over the Utah mountains, leaving a trail of light behind it.

