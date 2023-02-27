Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:42
Moment ‘hero farmer’ saves newborn calf that got trapped down hole
Footage shows the moment a “hero” farmer rescued a newborn calf that had fallen down a hole in his field.
P.G. Van Tonder was patrolling his farm in South Africa last October when he noticed one of his cows searching for its baby, born just the night before.
After hearing faint cries coming from a dusty hole, he instantly rushed in to save the trapped newborn.
Footage shows the farmer climbing into the hole, before pulling the calf free.
He then returned the animal to its grateful mother.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:43
Independent TV documentary The Body in the Woods premieres in Kyiv
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
01:15
Sunak and von der Leyen to meet for Northern Ireland Protocol talks
06:23
Destruction and defiance: Inside Putin’s year-long war on Ukraine
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
08:31
You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin
08:30
The Book Special | Binge or Bin
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:44
House of Commons erupts in laughter as Sunak thanks ‘predecessors’
00:24
Students stage protest over toilet policy at Leeds school
00:45
Police who saved children during U-Haul rampage honoured at ice hockey
00:36
Sunak: Windsor framework ‘protects’ Northern Ireland’s place in Union
01:14
Erik ten Hag tells Man United players not to be ‘lazy’ after cup win
00:23
Awkward moment reporter thinks Logan Paul professes his love for him
01:46
Newcastle United fans gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of Carabao Cup
00:28
Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is ‘acting on stage like his brother’
00:48
Driver airlifted from roof of car as vehicle submerged in floodwaters
00:18
California blanketed by thick snow as winter storm hits
01:12
POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time
00:55
Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix
01:09
UB40 visit Birmingham school where their music is on the curriculum
01:06
Michael B Jordan interviewed on red carpet by reporter who teased him
01:48
Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps SAG Awards with top trophies
01:00
Christina Applegate carries ‘FU MS’ cane at SAG Awards
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08