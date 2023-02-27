Moment ‘hero farmer’ saves newborn calf that got trapped down hole

Footage shows the moment a “hero” farmer rescued a newborn calf that had fallen down a hole in his field.

P.G. Van Tonder was patrolling his farm in South Africa last October when he noticed one of his cows searching for its baby, born just the night before.

After hearing faint cries coming from a dusty hole, he instantly rushed in to save the trapped newborn.

Footage shows the farmer climbing into the hole, before pulling the calf free.

He then returned the animal to its grateful mother.

