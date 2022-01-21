Space Force launches 'neighborhood watch' onboard Atlas V rocket

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”

The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.

The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.

