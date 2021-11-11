The most recent SpaceX rocket launch has carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.

After repeated delays, the flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four different astronauts home from the International Space Station.

It was intended that those returning from the ISS would have been up there to welcome the newcomers in, but Nasa and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

