SpaceX shares what an orbital sunset looks like from their Crew Dragon vessel.

The first all-civilian crew to circle the Earth were able to witness orbital sunsets from the vessel’s transparent dome that sits at the top of the Dragon capsule.

It’s the first time the cupola has been included on a Dragon, which usually ferries astronauts or cargo to the ISS and has a docking port, rather than a window at its apex.

The crew - consisting of a billionaire e-commerce executive and three other private citizens - blasted into orbit on Wednesday as part of the Inspiration4mission.