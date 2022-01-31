Watch live as SpaceX Falcon 9 launches radar surveillance satellite

Watch now as SpaceX is launching an Italian Earth-observation days late due to bad weather.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, holding the Cosmo-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 satellite is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.

SpaceX had aimed to launch the mission Thursday but poor weather forced multiple delays over the weekend. On Sunday, a ship wandered into the offshore hazard area for the launch, prompting a further delay.

