Welcome to La Lloreria, or the Crying Room which is a buliding housed in central Madrid that aims to remove the stigma in society attached to mental health, crying and seeking help.

“It is a really excellent idea to visualize the mental health issue. It is stigmatized to cry in Spain as in many other countries,” said Jon Nelssom, Swedish student who lives in the Spanish capital.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez separately announced a 100-million-euro ($116 million) mental healthcare drive, which will include services such as a 24-hour suicide helpline.