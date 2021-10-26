Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely has gifted her staff two first-class plane tickets and $10,000 each to express her gratitude for 21 years of success.

Speaking at a party last Thursday to mark the shapewear company’s new $1.2bn valuation, Blakely surprised each of her employees with a trip to their dream destination and a huge amount of spending money.

In a video posted to social media, she gave a globe spin and revealed all her staff will be jetting off in style with $10,000 in their pockets.

