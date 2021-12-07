Comical footage surfacing from Medan, Indonesia shows the giant animatronic doll from Netflix’s hit show Squid Game showing off her cool-but-creepy dance moves.

This strange video was recorded on September 25, 2021, and went on to rack up a whopping 60 Million+ views on TikTok in a little over 2 months.

The filmer, Ikbaar Baihaqi said: “Want to know what Squid Game’s doll is doing after the game? Well, you’ll wish you never found out lol”.

