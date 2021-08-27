The above video shows the touching moment a step-dad officially adopted his 18-year-old stepson in a birthday surprise ceremony organised by the teenager.Gavin McGeachie, 18, was disappointed his step-father Chris, 43, couldn’t legally adopt him anymore because he was no longer a child.So instead the 18-year-old and his mum organised a surprise for Chris’ birthday, in which they enacted a humanist adoption ceremony to cement the bond between step-father and stepson. As you can see the process was an emotional one, especially for newfound stepfather Chris.