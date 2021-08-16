With bacteria needing air to survive and thrive, how you store your leftovers is crucial in maintaining food hygiene.

Using foil to cover food poses the same risk as leaving it out since it doesn’t completely seal your food off from the air

If you are saving leftovers you must always seal them in shallow, air-tight containers to speed up the cooling process and keep bacteria off of your food.

Putting food in the fridge within two hours minimises the time bacteria has to wreak havoc on it.