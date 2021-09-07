If you spend a lot of your week working from home , or even just sitting down in an office chair all day – then you might be one of many who suffer from back pain due to poor posture.

One of the ways you can combat this chronic problem is to do some stretches in the morning and the evening which loosens up your muscles and gets your body moving.

Some of the best stretches you can do are seal pose, cat and cow and just a regular hamstring stretch (either sitting down or standing up).