A Russian daredevil has stunned fans with his latest stunt, flying through a moving van at 50mph, like a “human bullet”.

Evgeny Chebotarev, who broke his spine just four months ago attempting a 131ft jump in a BMW over a river, claims he is now the first person to ever “fly through a minibus”.

Incredible videos shared on his Instagram show the stunt from a number of different angles, as he hurtles through the vehicle before falling to the ground.

Sign up to our newsletters here.