Lioness shows 'maternal instinct' for wildebeest calf and leads it back to its herd

This is the moment a lioness in the wild showed “maternal instinct” for a wildebeest calf and lead it back to its herd.

The Tanzania National Parks official Twitter account posted the video which shows a lioness walking side by side with a wildebeest calf as she is seen escorted the baby animal back to safety in the Serengeti National Park.

The account captioned the video, explaining: “This is possible when maternal instinct overrides predatory instincts.”

