One-month-old Sumatran tiger takes its first steps outside

Adorable footage shows the moment a month-old Sumatran tiger took its first steps outside after it was born at ZSL London Zoo in December.

The cute cub has spent most of its time with mother Gaysha and keepers will discover if the as-yet-unnamed cub is male or female in its first health check in a couple of weeks.

Sumatran tigers are currently critically endangered, with an estimated 1,000 believed to be in the wild.

