Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his luck when he set eyes on the enormous sunfish he had been called to assess after a tuna-fishing boat noticed it tangled in its nets off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta.

The mammoth sunfish was 3.2 metres long (10.5 feet) and 2.9 metres wide (9.5 feet), a record find for the area which, due to tides and sunfish migratory patterns, has no shortage of such encounters.

The fish was too heavy for the 1000-kilo scale, which almost broke under its weight, said Ostale, who heads Seville University’s Marine Biology Lab in Spain.