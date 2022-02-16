The Californian city of Inglewood was in the global spotlight last week as it hosted Super Bowl LVI.

SoFi Stadium was rocking as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the championship game in front of a home crowd.

The 70,000 capacity venue, which opened less than two years ago, will undoubtedly play host to plenty more great sporting games.

But the new $5bn landmark is bringing a few unexpected consequences to the city of Inglewood, with the cost of living rising in recent months.

