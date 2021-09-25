Supermodel Linda Evangelista says that a cosmetic procedure has left her “permanently deformed”.

The 56-year-old Canadian model explained that she had suffered a series of rare side effects from a process called cryolipolysis, a popular fat-freezing procedure that destroys fat cells in different areas around the body.

Evangelista said that following her treatment, she had developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which is when the fatty tissue in the body grows instead of shrinking in response to the treatment.

The Canadian model confirmed she will be taking legal action against the doctors who performed the procedure.