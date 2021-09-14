Funny footage shows construction workers in Sweden’s capital Stockholm stretching and warming up before starting their shift. The workers, donning high-vis jackets, are seen circling their arms and tapping their feet on the street.

Ksenia Dontsova caught the group morning workout on camera on 30 August.

“Oh, so this is what a 6 AM workout looks like. I have heard this routine warms up cold muscles and thus, increases productivity & helps prevent injuries. So, yes, it may look silly but it has its benefits,” she told WooGlobe.