Royal Navy daddy surprises his daughter after returning home from sea

These are the heart-warming moments a little girl is caught by surprise every time her Royal Navy daddy returns home from sea.

Chantelle Holding filmed her daughter Eva greeting her father Jamie Holmes over the last four years.

Ms Holding, from Burnley, made an emotional compilation of 10 clips to the Vance Joy song Riptide.

In the heart-warming clips, the now five-year-old Eva progressively gets more and more excited the older she gets as she becomes more aware of what is going on.