Two Sydney fishermen caught a terrifying bull shark in the city’s famous harbour, sharing their exploits with the beast on TikTok.

Australia’s wet La Niña summer has led to a boom in predators at fishing and swimming spots across the country, aswell as in Sydney Harbour itself.

Huss_fisho recently shared a video of their terrifying eight-foot catch and even helped release the shark back into the water shortly after.

In a caption for the clip, which has been viewed over 668,000 times, the fishermen claim it isn’t even the biggest they’ve seen.

Sign up to our newsletters.