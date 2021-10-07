Exceptional timelapse footage shows the moment an intense storm clouds takes over the sky above Sydney Harbour.

This captivating clip, filmed by Susie Carter on October 1, 2021, features the white clouds fazing out as their dark counterparts continue to roll in, making for a jaw-dropping view.

Susie commented: "Here I am watching a storm roll into Sydney Harbour during the lockdown”.

The storm warning didn't amount to anything substantial with the dark setting only lasting for a short amount of time.