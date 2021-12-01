An Indian businessman has built a scaled-down replica of the Taj Mahal and dedicated it to his wife to live in.

The original white marble tomb is considered to be an eternal symbol of love and is one of the most popular tourist spots in India.

Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, has now been inspired to build his own version of the building, one-third the size of the original.

It remains a sprawling two-storey, four-bedroom house spread across 8,000 square feet featuring a living room, a dining room and even a special meditation room for his wife.

