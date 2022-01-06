A suspicious woman has gone viral after she emailed Tampax in an attempt to work out if her boyfriend was cheating on her, after finding a tampon under his wardrobe.

Lois Saunders, 23, from Liverpool, sent the serial number to Tampax after her partner denied he had ever had “another girl” over and was later told the product was manufactured on 11th December 2019.

She later confirmed the date was long before her boyfriend moved into the room and cleared his name, also revealing that they are still together to this day after her investigation work.

