Adorable footage of a mother Tasmanian Devil rounding up her rambunctious children and giving them a “piggy-back” has been shared by Healesville Sanctuary in Australia.

Rosalind gave birth to her litter of joeys only five months ago as part of the “Save the Tasmanian Devil” breeding recovery program, which aims to increase the numbers of the critically endangered species.

She can be seen giving her young family a ride under the cover of night, in what is described as typical behaviour for a mother and joeys of that age.