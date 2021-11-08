A teacher returned to lessons just one day after having surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Despite being bandaged and bruised, Katherine Meucci, 39, returned to her teaching duties from her hospital bed.

Katherine, who has been teaching at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Pennsylvania, for seven years, reads a bedtime story to her fourth-grade students.

After explaining why she was in the hospital, she attempted to reassure her students by adding: “I look a little funky, but I wanted you to see and know that I’m OK.”

