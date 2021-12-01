A 13-year-old violin prodigy is using his love for music to help in his fight against sickle cell disease.

Despite battling the illness and multiple strokes, Ceasar Sant never gave up his drive to play, describing his instrument as an "angel".

"The violin saved my life. My violin is like an angel, it plays anything I want to," Ceasar said, later naming Beethoven and Mozart as two of his favourite music composers.

