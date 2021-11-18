This is the bizarre moment a BBC South presenter revealed he made a “necklace out of teeth” for his girlfriend.

Tom Hepworth was speaking to weather presenter Alexis Green about a report on a woman from the New Forest making jewellery from the lids of Covid vaccine phials.

Mr.Hepworth then revealed: “I once made a necklace out of teeth for a girlfriend.”

“Oh. That’s lovely. For a girlfriend?” his co-host replied, slightly taken aback.

After the clip went viral, Hepworth told BBC Online: “They were my own teeth, we were consenting goths in the 80s”.

