Tesco has launched its first checkout-free high street store where shoppers can pick up their groceries and leave without the need for a till.

The GetGo store is located in Holborn, London, and has been converted to allow customers to shop and pay without using a checkout.

Kevin Tindall, managing director of Tesco Convenience, said: “Our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time. This is currently just a one-store trial, but we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

