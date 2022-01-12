Tesco 'superfan' works behind tills after being given her own uniform

These adorable photos show a tiny Tesco superfan working behind the tills after she was given her own shift and uniform by the supermarket.

Brooke Goacher, four, is obsessed with the chain and begs her mum Jodie Buckley for a daily trip.

Jodie contacted a store worker to see if they could make a uniform for her daughter in her size and a tiny blue shirt and jumper arrived in time for Christmas.

She was also offered a shift at the Tesco in Carlton, Nottingham, and spent two whole hours serving customers.

