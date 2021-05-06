Tess Holliday has opened up about the response she’s received since speaking candidly about being in recovery from anorexia.

The model and body activist revealed over the weekend that she was recently diagnosed with the eating disorder by a psychologist, sharing in a series of social media posts that she is “anorexic and in recovery”.

However, speaking with Good Morning America on Thursday, Holliday revealed that she has also been targeted by others who have suffered with eating disorders and have accused her of lying - which she says is indicative of a lack of diversity problem.