Moment pet cat is rescued by paramedics after getting legs stuck in metal gate

Footage captures the moment a pet cat was rescued by paramedics after getting its legs stuck in a metal gate.

The brown-and-white feline was slipping through the grates at home in Thailand’s Chonburi province when its feet were caught in the curled design.

Using a hammer and wrench, the paramedics worked on the metal while the injured moggie wailed in pain, eventually pulling it free.

The rescue took 10 minutes, and the cat was then seen limping away back home.

