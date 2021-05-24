Kate Middleton praises nurses for making “huge sacrifices” during the coronavirus pandemic in a new video marking the conclusion of the Nursing Now campaign to champion the profession.

“Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide," the Duchess of Cambridge says. "And it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic."

"It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day," she adds.