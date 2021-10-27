The world’s first ‘thinking’ robot has been created by scientists in Japan and uses neurons grown in a lab to figure out problems and successfully steer itself towards its goal.

Scientists said that the robot used a technique called ‘physical reservoir computing’ to dodge the various objects in its way and its cells were electrically stimulated every time it hit a barrier or deviated more than 90 degrees from its target.

As you can see from the above video, it learned pretty quickly to make its way towards its intended goal.