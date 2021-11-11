Thomas Markle has expressed disappointment over Prince Harry not asking his permission to marry Meghan Markle.

“I’m very disappointed that Harry, wanting to marry my daughter, wouldn’t have had the good sense to come down here and ask for her hand,” Markle said.

“Someone who is royalty, I would think would want to go by the book and do things properly, but apparently it didn’t matter to him.”

Markle was speaking during an interview with GB News amid the Duchess of Sussex’s ongoing court battle against the Mail on Sunday.

