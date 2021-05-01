Meghan Markle’s father explains struggle identifying her as mixed race

Meghan Markle’s father has explained he had to argue with the doctor when she was born, as they didn’t want to write that she was mixed race.

Thomas Markle appeared on a recent podcast and explained how when Meghan was born, the doctor wanted to mark her as black on the birth certificate, but he argued with them that she was mixed race.

He said: “I even had to argue with a doctor and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate, because he wanted to mark down black”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.