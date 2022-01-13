TikTok chef shares how to make homemade Nandos burger for just one pound

Famous TikTok chef has shared how to make a homemade Nando’s burger for just £1 and he insists it tastes better than the real thing.

Bartek is a former bartender who shot to fame on TikTok after learning to cook in lockdown and has shared his unique recipes on the app.

One particularly popular creation was his take on a Nando’s peri-peri chicken burger which Bartek has recreated at a cost of just £1 per serving, compared to the grilled chicken burger, which costs £9.25 with halloumi.

