TikTok has surpassed one billion monthly active users, the social media app has announced. The short form video platform launched worldwide in 2018, after its parent company ByteDance bought the app musical.ly.

In a news article confirming the milestone, TikTok said: "We're honoured to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars."

Vanessa Pappas, TikTok's chief operating officer, added: "Whether you've been with us since the beginning, or you are new to our community, wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn't do this without you."