TikTok users save man’s life after spotting cancerous mole

A man owes his life to TikTok users who warned him about a potentially cancerous mole they spotted -- in a one-second clip.

Alex Griswold shared a skit with his wife that featured a two-second clip of his back in December 2019.

He received multiple messages from two different people, strongly advising that he see a dermatologist about a mole on his back.

The dermatologist removed the atypical mole and let Alex know that he has a higher risk of developing skin cancer and needed more of the area removed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters